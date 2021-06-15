Hive Price Down 0.9% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $147.86 million and $5.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001888 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,396,451 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

