Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.76

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

