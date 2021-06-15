Hoge Finance Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $65.50 million and $1.13 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,291,198,330 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.