Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 140,159 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $902.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
