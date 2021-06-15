Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 140,159 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $902.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

