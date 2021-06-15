HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.57). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49), with a volume of 1,359,654 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,047.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.61%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

