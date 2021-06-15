Honest One Day Volume Reaches $16,772.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $16,772.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

