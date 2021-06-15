Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

