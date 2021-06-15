HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $436,329.10

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $436,329.10 and approximately $1.07 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

