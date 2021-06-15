Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $260,563.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00145283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00937056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.41 or 1.00262250 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

