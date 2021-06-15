Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

