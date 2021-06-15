Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 372,417 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

