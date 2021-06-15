HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.