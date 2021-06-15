HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

