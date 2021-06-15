HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill Sells 5,718 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $535.00. The company had a trading volume of 268,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,037. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $157,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

