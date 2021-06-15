Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.82. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 16,852 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

