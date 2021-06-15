Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 183,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. Huize has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

