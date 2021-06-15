Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.59. 21,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.