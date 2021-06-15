Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Humana stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.59. 21,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.
In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
