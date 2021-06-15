Humaniq (HMQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,806.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $99,806.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.00777005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.07851753 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

