Humanscape (HUM) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $42.86 million and $3,957.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.