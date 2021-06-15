Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 6,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

