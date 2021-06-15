Huobi Token Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.27 or 0.00035593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $213.39 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,248,047 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

