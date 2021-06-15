Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Hits $149.82 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $149.82 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

