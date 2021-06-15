Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $163,650.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

