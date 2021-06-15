HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.82 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and $3.27 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.17 or 0.99952248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00347403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00428415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.40 or 0.00824511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003311 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

