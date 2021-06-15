HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $113,892.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

