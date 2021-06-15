Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.86 ($15.12).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

