Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,449. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

