iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

