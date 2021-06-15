Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

