Ideaology (IDEA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $455,622.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $455,622.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

