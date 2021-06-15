IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $179,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $592.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $592.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

