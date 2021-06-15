Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $7.11

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $222,871.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00017693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00150350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00182672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00978964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.23 or 0.99986300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,787 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

