IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns “No Recommendation” Rating from Numis Securities

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Shares of LON IGR traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 562 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 52,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,486. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.89 million and a P/E ratio of 51.56. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.92.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.