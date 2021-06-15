IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IGR traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 562 ($7.34). The stock had a trading volume of 52,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,486. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £543.89 million and a P/E ratio of 51.56.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.