IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

IGM stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.96. The company had a trading volume of 542,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

