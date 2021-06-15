Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 8.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Illinois Tool Works worth $284,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,918. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

