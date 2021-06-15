Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $62,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $232.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.