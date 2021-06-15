Illuvium One Day Volume Tops $759,539.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $51.06 or 0.00124299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $33.31 million and $759,539.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00150198 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00180558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00980236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,265.40 or 1.00458634 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

