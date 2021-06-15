Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.60. Independence shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 5,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

