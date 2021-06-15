Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.