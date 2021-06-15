Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $10,293.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00015824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00146556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00177774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.00930443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,849.33 or 0.99541072 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

