IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 25,237 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

