Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $670,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

