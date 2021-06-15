Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $232.70 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00021158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00773042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042604 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,495,241 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

