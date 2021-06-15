Ink (INK) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $681,099.60 and $1,026.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.