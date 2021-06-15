Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 1.2%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 695,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 730,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,594,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

