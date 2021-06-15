Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.46% of Inogen worth $170,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inogen by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,644 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,459. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

