Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.20

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 369936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Inovalon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Inovalon by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Inovalon by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

