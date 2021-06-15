InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $215,954.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00425490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.01138903 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,494,878 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

