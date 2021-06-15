Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 113.53 ($1.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,998.97 ($39.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,379.57. The company has a market capitalization of £40.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

