Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).

On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 533.80 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.31. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

